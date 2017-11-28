Didier Drogba is an ageless wonder.

He’ll turn 40 years of age in just a few months, yet remains signed with soccer club Phoenix Rising FC. Drogba has turned in plenty of amazing performances on the pitch for English Premier League club Chelsea, and also while representing his native country (Ivory Coast) at the international level.

After watching a video that has recently surfaced, we now know why the striker has been able to score so many goals during his illustrious career. Drogba showed how quick he is on his feet in busting out some sick dance moves at a recent wedding. Check it out.

It's no surprise @didierdrogba has some fancy footwork on the dance floor. ⚽️🕺 pic.twitter.com/ZZitNmjJMR — Stadium (@WatchStadium) November 28, 2017

Some of us have stone feet, but Drogba has quite the opposite.