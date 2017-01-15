Quantcast
Dion Lewis scores first kickoff return TD in Patriots playoff history
January 14, 2017

Patriots running back Dion Lewis etched his name in the record books during Saturday night’s game against the Texans.

New England was looking to add to a 7-3 lead after Houston kicked a field goal, and Lewis provided exactly what the doctor ordered. He took a kickoff and returned it 98 yards to the house.

Check out his speed which was on full display here.

Lewis gave it back not too long after, with a fumble on a kickoff, that gave the Texans the ball inside the 20-yard line, and led to their only touchdown of the game.