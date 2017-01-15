Patriots running back Dion Lewis etched his name in the record books during Saturday night’s game against the Texans.

New England was looking to add to a 7-3 lead after Houston kicked a field goal, and Lewis provided exactly what the doctor ordered. He took a kickoff and returned it 98 yards to the house.

Check out his speed which was on full display here.

Lewis gave it back not too long after, with a fumble on a kickoff, that gave the Texans the ball inside the 20-yard line, and led to their only touchdown of the game.