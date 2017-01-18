Patriots running back Dion Lewis missed most of the regular season due to injury, but his value to the team can’t be understated. Lewis didn’t suit up to play in a game for the team until Week 11 against the 49ers, but with LeGarrette Blount feeling under the weather last week, someone needed to step up in the backfield.

And Lewis did, becoming the first player in NFL playoff history to score a touchdown three different ways (rushing touchdown, passing touchdown and kickoff return for touchdown). He was clearly the difference in the game, and the Patriots exploited the mismatch of him against the slower Texans linebackers all game.

But there’s one statistic involving Lewis that may surprise you, and Steelers fans probably won’t like to see it:

The Patriots are 15-0 in games Lewis has played in. New England won seven games last season, another seven this regular season, and then again on Sunday.

Lewis will have a tougher time this game against a more athletic, younger linebacker corps, but he’ll be playing, and that’s good news for the Patriots.