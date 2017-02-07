Lost amid the reaction to the Patriots’ historic Super Bowl comeback and the mystery of Tom Brady’s stolen jersey was the following question.

How is Dion Lewis?

The Patriots running back, who missed the second half of the 2015 season with a torn ACL, went down with what looked like a scary injury on the final play of regulation in the Patriots’ 34-28 overtime victory over the Falcons.

It turns out it was Lewis’ hamstring, not his knee, and that he’s going to be fine.

“I’m feeling great now,” Lewis said after the game, via MassLive.com.

The 26-year-old Lewis returned in Week 11 this season and ran for 283 yards with 17 receptions. He can hang his hat this season on his performance in the Patriots’ 34-16 divisional-round win over the Texans. He became the first player in NFL history to score a rushing, receiving and kickoff return touchdown in a postseason game.

The Patriots won their fifth championship and improved to 17-0 when Lewis plays, and his injury Sunday won’t prevent them from trying to improve that mark in Week 1 next season.

Lewis said he’d be ready to play in about two weeks. He has a little more time than that.

