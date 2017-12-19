Heat guard Dion Waiters is not one to shy away from criticism, and it didn’t take him long to address the fans who have been claiming that he’s overweight.

Waiters, who is currently listed at 216 pounds, is a bit bigger than other shooting guards in the league, but has still been effective this season, averaging 14.8 points and 3.8 assists per game. He spoke to reporters and defended himself amid the claims of him being overweight, saying that he’s actually lost some weight this season, and has only 6 percent body fat.

“Where’s the strength-and-conditioning coach?” Waiters said, via Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel. “I’ve got 6 percent body fat. I’m 219. Last year I was 225, 223, playing the way I was playing. I’m lighter. You know if I was [heavier] there would be a bunch of red flags everywhere right? I ain’t got to post no pictures on Instagram to prove it to nobody. I’m in the best shape of my life. They don’t say it when I’m dunking.”

“That picture, sometimes the camera can play tricks with you,” he said. “That’s why every day I don’t step on that scale. You’re not supposed to. One day it might say 219; the next it might say 222. In all honesty, right before we hit the road to go on this little trip, you weigh yourself. I was 219, 6 percent body fat. My body fat is better than it was last year. Last year, I was like 225 and then I got down to 221.”

Waiters may have lost a few pounds over the past few days, although not the way he would have liked. The Heat guard claims he threw up approximately eight times on Sunday after eating some bad spaghetti at an Atlanta restaurant, and added that he also went to the locker room to vomit after the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Hawks.