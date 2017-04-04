Mike Glennon has been a punchline this offseason after the Bears signed him to a three-year, $45 million contract.

Glennon’s former coach provided more material that could be used for comedic purposes.

But he was serious.

Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said that he sees similarities between Glennon and Matt Ryan.

“They’re getting a very accurate passer, they’re getting an excellent leader, a guy that will be a relentless, tireless worker,” Koetter said, according to ESPN.com. “He’ll set the standard for how to work for their team. I compare Mike Glennon favorably with Matt Ryan, and I’ve coached them both. I think they have a similar skill set. Now, Matt’s been a starter since the first day he came into the league and had a lot of success and Mike hasn’t maybe gotten as many opportunities, but I think style of play, I think they have a similar style.”

Koetter didn’t say that Glennon is as good as Ryan, but that he’s the same kind of quarterback and that he could surprise some people if given a starting job.

Mark Dominik, ESPN’s NFL Front Office Insider, drafted Glennon in the third round in 2013 and last week said he was similar to Joe Flacco.

The thing is, Glennon already has had opportunities to prove that he can be a decent starter in the NFL. He went 5-13 as a starter for the Bucs in 2013 and 2014 and the Buccaneers still felt the need to take Jameis Winston with top pick in the 2015 draft.

Now Glennon has to convince the Bears that they don’t have to draft a quarterback anytime soon.

