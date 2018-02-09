Posted byon
Dirk Nowitzki will be turning 40 later this year, but he’s still got it, and he showed that in Thursday’s game against the Warriors.
Nowitzki faked out Draymond Green — one of the league’s best defenders — not once, but twice, with two beautiful shot fakes in the third quarter of the game. Then he calmly drained a jumper from the free-throw line.
Green went airborne twice on the play — and got no piece of the ball in the process. Meanwhile, Nowitzki came away with two points, and made it look easy in the process.