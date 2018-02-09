Dirk Nowitzki will be turning 40 later this year, but he’s still got it, and he showed that in Thursday’s game against the Warriors.

Nowitzki faked out Draymond Green — one of the league’s best defenders — not once, but twice, with two beautiful shot fakes in the third quarter of the game. Then he calmly drained a jumper from the free-throw line.

Dirk Nowitzki might be close to 40, but he can still make Draymond Green look silly pic.twitter.com/VAiJTEUJag — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 9, 2018

Green went airborne twice on the play — and got no piece of the ball in the process. Meanwhile, Nowitzki came away with two points, and made it look easy in the process.