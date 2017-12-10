Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger was critical of his team regarding what he believed was a lack of preparation for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

The Redskins defense turned in one of their worst performances of the season, as they gave up 488 total yards, which resulted in the Chargers scoring 30 points in the loss.

Swearinger told reporters he actually wasn’t surprised about the loss after the game, and cited a lack of preparation as to why.

“We out here practicing, blah … it’s not surprising at all to me,” he said, via a video posted by Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post.

Swearinger continued:

“If you don’t prepare well, you’re gonna fail,” he said. “I don’t think we prepared well with some of the questions that have been asked like before the game … It’s all of us, players and coaches, so we’ve gotta be more prepared.”

Swearinger also said the Redskins defense has “taken a major step back,” and added that the responsibility of getting it fixed falls on both the players and coaches, according to ESPN’s John Keim.

The loss eliminated the Redskins from playoff contention, so it’s understandable why Swearinger is upset. We’ll see if the Redskins defense can right the ship and get back on track against the Cardinals next Sunday.