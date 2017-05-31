After watching this video of Emmy Award-winning hockey broadcaster Doc Emrick calling play-by-play of a guy making a sandwich, you’re going to want Doc on the call for everything you do in life, from brushing your teeth in the morning to getting ready for bed.

In a video courtesy of NBC Sports, Emrick and fellow broadcaster Pierre McGuire, in town to call the Stanley Cup Final, stopped by Pittsburgh hotspot Primanti Bros. for a couple of sandwiches. But not just any sandwiches, their own signature sandwiches.

Emrick got behind the counter and supplied the commentary while the sandwiches were being made, and it couldn’t have gone any better.

Doc calling the play-by-play construction of his own signature @primantibros sandwich? YOU BET. 😂😂😂 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jufISCKGBH — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 31, 2017

“Never called a sandwich before. And if this entertained people, I’ll probably never call a sandwich again,” Emrick said, via CBS Pittsburgh.

Here’s hoping NBC convinces Emrick and McGuire to do the same at a local eatery in Nashville.