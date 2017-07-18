Chris Paul recently departed Los Angeles for Houston after making it clear that he wanted to leave the Clippers, and head coach Doc Rivers clearly isn’t worried about life after CP3.

The Clippers did get a nice haul in the trade — with at least three guys who can start for the team this season — and things weren’t working with the previous roster, given their lack of success in the postseason. So it wasn’t like it was all a wash, even though losing CP3’s veteran leadership/ability to close out games is tough to replace.

Rivers was asked about the trade on Tuesday, and he actually said that the ball will move faster without CP3. Furthermore, he added that the team can now revert to the style of play he prefers. So while he wasn’t taking a shot at Paul directly, there was still some major shade thrown.

Biggest difference in style of play with Chris Paul gone … 'We'll have ball movement' — @DocRivers @LAClippers @HoopsonFOX pic.twitter.com/ICowfwyAG6 — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 18, 2017

Rivers seems optimistic about the future, but the team’s record this upcoming season will speak volumes about it, so we’ll have to see how they fare without CP3 in the backcourt.