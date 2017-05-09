Kevin Garnett got the old gang together for Monday’s edition of “Area 21,” and it was pretty cool to watch.

Garnett, as he promised, brought back the core of the title-winning 2008 Celtics — sans Ray Allen — and they provided some great commentary.

Former Celtics head coach Doc Rivers even made a cameo, although he wasn’t physically in attendance. Rivers appeared via video chat, and informed Garnett that he had ordered him a gift.

And to poke fun at KG for turning 40 years old, it was a wheelchair.

Clever