Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated debut for the Philadelphia 76ers could be further delayed if the news isn’t good during an upcoming doctor’s visit.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Simmons is scheduled to visit the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York as early as Monday to determine if the right foot he injured on Sep. 30 is fully healed after a January doctor’s visit revealed it wasn’t.

Simmons is going through on-court drills with the team, but hasn’t participated in five-on-five scrimmages. The Sixers want him to participate in four to five scrimmages before he plays, according to Pompey.

With only 26 games remaining in the season, it might not be worth it for Simmons to play and possibly reinjure the foot. The Sixers should be very careful with the first overall pick in last summer’s draft. They don’t need Simmons to end up like Joel Embiid who missed his first two seasons with foot injuries.