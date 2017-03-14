Spring training is all about doing funny, odd and nontraditional things to have some fun and bring teammates together.
The Dodgers fully embraced that on Tuesday, when team interpreter Will Ireton, who helps communicate between players/coaches and Kenta Maeda, deadlifted 405 pounds. Furthermore, he did so while rocking a singlet, which made things even more fun.
In case you’re wondering why he did this, it’s because the players challenged him.
