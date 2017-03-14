Spring training is all about doing funny, odd and nontraditional things to have some fun and bring teammates together.

The Dodgers fully embraced that on Tuesday, when team interpreter Will Ireton, who helps communicate between players/coaches and Kenta Maeda, deadlifted 405 pounds. Furthermore, he did so while rocking a singlet, which made things even more fun.

Weight of the 🌎 on his shoulders! #WillStrong A post shared by Alex Wood (@awood45) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

In case you’re wondering why he did this, it’s because the players challenged him.

