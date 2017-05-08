The Miami Dolphins are more than ready for DeVante Parker’s breakout year in 2017.

Parker has had a hard time making a difference at the NFL level over the first two years of his career. He dealt with some nagging injuries and wasn’t going to see a ton of playing time while the Dolphins offense leaned on Jarvis Landry and others, but the front office probably expected more from the 2015 No. 14 pick by now.

Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen is ready to see Parker’s breakout year, according to the Palm Beach Post:

“I really think the lifestyle and routine is better. Sometimes when those young guys come into this thing, it takes them a while to fall into the routine of what it takes to put your body in position, sleep, eating, practicing and being able to make it through a 16-game season, especially for a receiver where you’re just running so much. “All those things have gotten better for him, and I think they’ll all combine for him having a great year this year. I really think he’ll have a great, big year — a gigantic year for us. That would be huge.”

It sounds like Parker had some trouble adapting off the field, if anything. We know he’s got all the talent in the world—he’s 6’3″ and 212 pounds with strong hands. Last year, he caught 56 of the 90 passes thrown his way for 744 yards and four scores.

Rest assured Parker will see even more targets in 2017 as the Dolphins look to open up the passing attack with Ryan Tannehill. If Christensen is right and Parker is both healthy and has his off-field approach figured out, he’ll likely be right about a breakout season as well.

Better late than never, right?