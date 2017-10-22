Dolphins fans are known for having a short memory, and they must have forgotten that Jay Cutler helped lead the team to victory over the defending NFC Champions last Sunday.

Cutler and the Dolphins returned home for their Week 7 matchup with the Jets, and the team’s quarterback did receive some cheers at one point.

Unfortunately for him, it was sarcastic in nature.

Cutler suffered what the team referred to as a chest injury after hitting the ground hard in the third quarter of the game.

#Dolphins QB Jay Cutler, who landed hard on his left shoulder, is headed to the locker room. Matt Moore is up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2017

Jay Cutler is questionable to return vs. the Jets with a chest injuryhttps://t.co/yu7hC20lbG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 22, 2017

How did fans respond? By cheering when he left the field.

Jay Cutler shaken up. Leaves with trainers. Matt Moore is in. Fans cheer. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 22, 2017

Wow, that’s about as savage as it gets. Cheering for an injury is not a good look, Phins fans.