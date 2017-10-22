Posted byon
Dolphins fans are known for having a short memory, and they must have forgotten that Jay Cutler helped lead the team to victory over the defending NFC Champions last Sunday.
Cutler and the Dolphins returned home for their Week 7 matchup with the Jets, and the team’s quarterback did receive some cheers at one point.
Unfortunately for him, it was sarcastic in nature.
Cutler suffered what the team referred to as a chest injury after hitting the ground hard in the third quarter of the game.
How did fans respond? By cheering when he left the field.
Wow, that’s about as savage as it gets. Cheering for an injury is not a good look, Phins fans.