The Miami Dolphins are so desperate in the wake of Ryan Tannehill’s injury that they nearly kicked the tires on Tim Tebow.

Tebow, who is currently playing for the St. Lucie Mets of the Class A-Advanced Florida State League, has been heating up as of late, and might actually be able to have some sort of a career playing baseball.

On the other side of the fence, he last played in an NFL game in January 2012, when he completed only nine of 26 passes, and took five sacks in a 45-10 drubbing against the Patriots. Given his poor pocket presence and unorthodox throwing motion, it appeared as if his window for being an NFL quarterback had completely closed.

But Tebow nearly got another chance to compete for a starting job, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

Among QB names Dolphins considered before discarding for multiple reasons in favor of Cutler: Kaepernick, Tebow, Orton. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 6, 2017

That’s quite the cast of characters, and I haven’t heard Kyle Orton’s name mentioned in a long time, and probably never will again.

This speaks volumes about Colin Kaepernick and his situation. If he’s being mentioned in the same breath as Tebow and Orton, then it sure seems his chances of signing with a NFL team in the coming weeks are not very good.

At the end of the day, though, the Dolphins signed Jay Cutler to a one-year, $10 million deal, and they’ll be rolling with him going forward.