The Dolphins traded for pass-rushing extraordinaire Robert Quinn for Friday, and we now have a good idea as to why.

It was initially rumored that the Dolphins were looking to build one of the most aggressive fronts in the NFL, but it now appears that Quinn was part of their plan for addition by subtraction. The Dolphins reportedly signed Quinn so they could move on from Ndamukong Suh, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

Been reporting since midseason that Dolphins owner Steve Ross wanted to move on from Suh. Trade for Robert Quinn further evidence of that — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 2, 2018

Suh is set to count for $3.9 million against the cap in 2018, but over $22 million in dead cap room, so this move would benefit them in the future. And it’s probably the correct one, judging by his production. The Dolphins signed him to a six-year, $114.4 million deal, but he’s certainly not living up to his end of the bargain.

He produced only 4.5 sacks and 47 tackles in 16 games of play last season, and that’s not going to cut it for being paid like a dominant pass rusher. Moving on from him appears to be the right move.

This decision also signifies that the Dolphins are looking to get younger and faster up front, which makes sense, in looking at their depth chart.