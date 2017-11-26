Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain appeared to let his emotions get the best of him in Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Patriots, and he paid for it.

McCain started the game off on the right note, as he actually managed to do something that few NFL players have done this season. The Dolphins cornerback intercepted a Tom Brady pass in the second quarter, but did something that hurt his team in the stanza that followed.

Things were getting chippy at the end of a play in the third quarter, with McCain and Amendola getting tangled up. Amendola grabbed McCain’s jersey and wrestled him to the ground. McCain then got on top of Amendola and threw a punch at the Patriots receiver while he was down.

#Dolphins CB Bobby McCain threw at punch #Patriots WR Danny Amendola and got ejected [@fearthe_beard11] McCain becomes the 12th player ejected this season.pic.twitter.com/wKZVonNYKe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 26, 2017

McCain was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and ejected from the game, which is certainly understandable. There’s no place for that type of conduct on the field.