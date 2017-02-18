Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Dolphins reportedly sign Cameron Wake to extension through 2018
Posted by on February 18, 2017

The Miami Dolphins liked what they saw from Cameron Wake last season, so much so that they rewarded him with a contract extension.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins signed Wake to a two-year, $19 million extension that includes $11 million guaranteed.

The 35-year-old defensive end was happy to come back for two more years and play for the only team he’s ever played for over an eight-year career.

Wake returned from a ruptured Achilles tendon the previous year to record 11.5 sacks in 2016 and made his fifth career Pro Bowl. His 81.5 career sacks are second-most since he entered NFL in 2009, according to ESPN Stats and Info.