The Miami Dolphins liked what they saw from Cameron Wake last season, so much so that they rewarded him with a contract extension.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins signed Wake to a two-year, $19 million extension that includes $11 million guaranteed.

The 35-year-old defensive end was happy to come back for two more years and play for the only team he’s ever played for over an eight-year career.

Wake returned from a ruptured Achilles tendon the previous year to record 11.5 sacks in 2016 and made his fifth career Pro Bowl. His 81.5 career sacks are second-most since he entered NFL in 2009, according to ESPN Stats and Info.