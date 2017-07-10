Don Shula, as the only NFL head coach in history to lead a team to an undefeated season, has earned the right to be featured prominently around any Dolphins-themed venues.

That’s why the team is currently finishing a mural showing him, outside of the 72 Club at Hard Rock Stadium.

Check out the powerful stare and attention to detail on Shula’s eyes, which seem to gaze right through its onlookers.

Portuguese artist @vhils1 created his piece "Don Shula" outside of the 72 Club.#ArtUnexpected pic.twitter.com/khEBb9jRgz — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) June 30, 2017

The awesome artwork seems to be nearing completion, and will clearly be ready for the start of the 2017 NFL season.