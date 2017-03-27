Count the Miami Dolphins among the teams that don’t want anything to do with controversial running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon, the running back who struck a woman and later had the tape released to the public, has faced an uphill climb in proving himself to NFL teams.

For some, Mixon can’t do anything that matters.

The Dolphins sound like one of these teams, according to the Miami Herald‘s :

I’ve been told by multiple people Mixon will not be drafted by Miami. He may well be in the NFL in 2017 but it won’t be with the Dolphins. “Zero percent chance,” one person with knowledge of the team’s thinking said recently.

On one hand, this could be a major smokescreen and the Dolphins hope Mixon falls. After all, this is the organization that drafted Laremy Tunsil, who had a video of him ripping off gigantic bong shots in a gas mask leak during the draft.

But on the other, a team distancing itself from Mixon isn’t a shock at all. In Miami’s case, taking on Mixon and his baggage while already having guys like Jay Ajayi on the roster wouldn’t make sense.

In the end, it only takes one team to think Mixon is worth the gamble. He’s a first-round talent, but it seems the Dolphins won’t be that team.

