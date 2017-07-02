Don “Magic” Juan believes that business will be booming during the weekend when the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight will take place.

Mayweather is set to make at least $100 million, and McGregor will make approximately $75 million for the bout.

But that’s not what Mr. Don Juan was referring to, no, instead, he was talking about the prostitution business.

Don Juan told TMZ Sports the “city is gonna be lit up,” and added that “pimpin’ and playin’…goes right in with pro sports.”

The magic man projects that prostitutes will be making “crazy money” that weekend. Is he right? We’ll soon find out.