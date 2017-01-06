Raiders left tackle Donald Penn missed practice for the second straight day Thursday, according to NFL.com. That doesn’t bode well for his chances to play in Saturday’s AFC wild-card game at Houston.

Penn suffered a knee injury in the Raiders’ Week 17 loss at Denver.

As if the fifth-seeded Raiders (12-4) didn’t have enough problems. They’re already down to their third-string quarterback. Rookie Connor Cook will become the first quarterback to make his starting debut in the playoffs.

Penn, who according to USA Today was received Pro Football Focus’ fifth-highest tackle grade through Week 15, allowed his only sack this season against the Colts in Week 16. That’s the sack that broke Derek Carr’s fibula and knocked him out for the playoffs.

The Raiders, who are seeking their first road playoff win since 1980, allowed 18 sacks this season, the fewest in the league. If Penn is out, Cook might not enjoy the same protection that Carr did this season.