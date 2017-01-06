President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office in just two week’s time, but vice president Joe Biden thinks he still has some growing up to do.

Biden ripped Trump for his lack of knowledge about health care, and for the way he has criticized the U.S. intelligence community. It’s certainly possible that the timing of this rant has to do with the Republicans attempting to undo the Affordable Care Act, which Biden and his camp are not happy about.

Regardless, Biden sat down with Judy Woodruff for an interview that aired on PBS NewsHour, and there’s some good stuff in there.

“Grow up, Donald. Grow up,” Biden said. “Time to be an adult. You’re president. You have got to do something. Show us what you have.”

Trump has yet to respond to Biden’s criticism.