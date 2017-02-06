President Donald Trump is a known Patriots fan, as he is friends with team owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady.

But even he didn’t believe the team would do what looked to be the impossible — come back from a 28-3 deficit in the second half of Super Bowl LI.

He was seen leaving his Florida golf club, the “Mar a Lago,” before the third quarter was even over.

https://twitter.com/mikememoli/status/82842333344000409

Pool: Trump is done watching the game pic.twitter.com/I3MKmzZsXA — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 6, 2017

He did give credit to the Patriots after the win.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

You’d think Trump would’ve had more faith in Brady.