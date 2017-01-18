There are some anti-Donald Trump diehards that really don’t like the president-elect, but none of them have gone to the lengths that this particular person did on Tuesday night.

This particular protester lit himself on fire outside of the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C., yelling “Trump!” multiple times in the process. And he did confirm that it was an act of protest to NBC, saying “‘I tried to light myself on fire as an act of protest.”

#BREAKING: Man lights fire near #TrumpInternationalHotel. Employees call police. Man told me he's from CA & protesting #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/noUwttKRL5 — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) January 18, 2017

That’s one way to get noticed, I guess.