Donald Trump has been sworn into office and is now POTUS, but there are some protesters out there that aren’t happy about it. They’ve responded by taking to the streets in downtown Washington D.C. — near 12th and K St. — and began throwing rocks at local businesses.

That brought the riot squad out, and things are now getting ugly. There’s been tear gas and flash grenades, and here’s what the scene looks like.

Things are already getting ugly in #DCProtests downtown. Rowdy protesters have been showered with flash grenades, tear gas. pic.twitter.com/MZeSUZrZGy — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) January 20, 2017

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: tear gas being used at an anti-Trump protest in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/kQm0BdciBc — Trashvis (@Trashvis) January 20, 2017

It started last night with the #DeploraBall protests, and yeah, it certainly looks like things will be quite ugly throughout the weekend.