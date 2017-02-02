Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Donald Trump calls Roger Goodell a ‘stupid guy,’ and more
Posted by on February 1, 2017

President Donald Trump hasn’t been making too many friends since taking office at the White House.

His travel ban has been met with a flurry of protests, and his controversial past has caused equal-rights leaders to speak out as well.

Trump blasted NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a recent interview, which seems odd. But here’s what he had to say to Mark Leibovich of the New York Times):

“The commissioner is a weak guy,” Trump said. “When he made the Ray Rice deal, everybody said: You’re stupid. You’re weak. And it was such a weak deal. So now he’s going overboard with their star, Brady.”

He added: “The commissioner is a dope. He’s a stupid guy.”

So maybe NFL fans are on to something. Trump seems to agree with their criticism, and apparently believes Goodell is a “stupid guy,” judging by some of the past decisions he’s made.