President Donald Trump hasn’t been making too many friends since taking office at the White House.

His travel ban has been met with a flurry of protests, and his controversial past has caused equal-rights leaders to speak out as well.

Trump blasted NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a recent interview, which seems odd. But here’s what he had to say to Mark Leibovich of the New York Times):

“The commissioner is a weak guy,” Trump said. “When he made the Ray Rice deal, everybody said: You’re stupid. You’re weak. And it was such a weak deal. So now he’s going overboard with their star, Brady.” He added: “The commissioner is a dope. He’s a stupid guy.”

So maybe NFL fans are on to something. Trump seems to agree with their criticism, and apparently believes Goodell is a “stupid guy,” judging by some of the past decisions he’s made.