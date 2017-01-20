President-elect Donald Trump held the Campaign Donors Dinner on Thursday night, as he prepares to take office. There were a lot of celebrities in attendance, but the sports world is very familiar with one person in particular who was there.

Robert Kraft was at the dinner, and even got a personal shoutout from Trump during his speech. He didn’t stop there, though. Trump also mentioned Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, who are set to square off against the Steelers in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

“In the audience, we have somebody that’s under no pressure whatsoever,” he said, “Because he’s got a great quarterback named Tom Brady, and a great coach, and a great coach named Belichick—Bob Kraft. So good luck, Bob. Your friend Tom just called. He feels good. He called to congratulate us. He feels good. Good luck. You’re going to do great things.”

At a donor dinner, President-elect Donald Trump thanked Robert Kraft and said Tom Brady called to congratulate him #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Jj1TtcGrRW — WBZ Boston News (@cbsboston) January 20, 2017

If interested, you can watch the full speech in the video embedded below.

So with Trump saying the Patriots are going to do great things, how can they lose on Sunday? We’ll have to check in with the sportsbooks and see if Trump’s statement moved the betting line.