Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell was at it again on Wednesday night.

Mitchell, who has made a habit of making other NBA players look silly, did exactly that during Wednesday’s matchup against the Celtics.

It happened in the fourth quarter, when he was met by Celtics big man Greg Monroe near the top of the key. Mitchell used a crossover dribble to shake Monroe, and he succeeded in a big way. Monroe was caught flat-footed, and ended up falling down.

All Monroe could do was watch as Mitchell blew by him and proceeded to lay the ball up and in.