Donovan Mitchell won the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, as he mixed it up throughout the event and threw down a number of creative slams.

Fans were brought to the edge of their seats at one point when Mitchell brought out his sister, Jordan, as well as Kevin Hart and his son. Mitchell lined them all up, and then prepared to start his dunk from the baseline.

The Jazz star then had a guy throw the ball off the side of the backboard, which he caught with one hand and dunked through the hoop — jumping over the three people in the process.

Donovan Mitchell over the Harts pic.twitter.com/aeL7jiBDBB — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 18, 2018

The Harts and Mitchell’s sister may have been crouching, but he cleared them quite easily, and earned a score of 50 for his effort on his second dunk attempt of the night.