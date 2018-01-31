Stephen Curry and the Warriors got under their opponents’ skin ahead of Tuesday’s game with a recent Instagram post, and they paid for it.

Curry took a shot at Utah over its quite night life scene, when he posted a photo showing what he and his teammates did on Monday night. The caption of the photo was “#nightlife,” and the post showed Curry and other Warriors players at an escape room for their big night out.

#nightlife A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Jan 29, 2018 at 11:26pm PST

That seemed to fire the Jazz up in Tuesday’s game, as they turned in one of their best performances of the season, and destroyed the Warriors, 129-99. Not only that, Jazz rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell took to Instagram after the game and fired back at Curry. The caption that he used for the post was “#NightLife🤪,” which you can see below.

#NightLife🤪 A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on Jan 30, 2018 at 9:28pm PST

We’re already excited for March 25, when the two teams square off again at Oracle Arena.