Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Dontari Poe shattered an important record Sunday night when he threw a touchdown pass during a blowout of the Denver Broncos.

Poe, all 346 pounds of him, is now the heaviest player to throw a touchdown pass, besting a guy by the name of JaMarcus Russell.

Per Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith, Russell came in at 265 pounds. He also noted other players close to the top of the list:

Daunte Culpepper, the 264-pound quarterback who threw 149 touchdown passes in his NFL career. Bubba Franks, the 263-pound Packers tight end who threw a touchdown pass on a trick play in 2002. Cam Newton, the 260-pound Panthers star.

It’s not outlandish to say Poe’s is easily the best. Just take a look at the atmosphere as the Chiefs finish off a heated rival and head to the playoffs:

6-3. 346lbs. @PoeMans_dream is a defensive tackle… And he just threw a TD for the @Chiefs. Yes, really. https://t.co/lSTz7iB5kG — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2016

It turns out Poe begged Chiefs head coach Andy Reid for the opportunity. It should go without saying, but Poe absolutely made the most of it and gave us one of the year’s best moments in Week 16.

As for the Broncos, the team will keep this in mind for next year after both teams have reloaded and play again twice.

Oh, and nobody is topping this record for a long time.