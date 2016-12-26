It took some insistence for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to finally call what ended in one of the most improbable touchdowns of the 2016 NFL season.

“I was in coach (Andy) Reid’s ear, like a true offensive player would be,” 346-pound defensive lineman Dontari Poe said, via ESPN. “I was kind of egging coach Reid on to call it. The fans started cheering for me and he listened, so we got it done.”

The begging paid off.

Lined up alone in the backfield as a shotgun quarterback, Poe first took a few steps forward before executing the perfect jump pass to tight end Demetrius Harris for a touchdown that capped off Kansas City’s 33-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

Poe, a nose tackle by trade, has now thrown, caught and run for a touchdown.

“That was part of it,” Reid joked, when asked if the jump pass was part of the Chiefs’ game plan coming into the game. “A little bloated Tebow pass, yeah, it was there.”

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Poe is now the heaviest player in NFL history to run for a touchdown and the heaviest to throw for a touchdown. He’s also the first primarily defensive player to throw a touchdown pass in over 30 years.

What could be next for Poe? Kickoff returns? Jet sweeps? He won’t even have to beg his head coach if he keeps producing touchdowns.