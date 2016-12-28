It was a big surprise when Bucs running back Doug Martin didn’t play in Week 16, which was a must-win game for the team. Many speculated that it was something that happened off the field, and they were right.

Martin indicated on Wednesday that he has been informed that he’s been suspended four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Bucs RB Doug Martin says in statement he was notified of four-game suspension for violating NFL's drug policy. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 28, 2016

The Bucs running back also released a statement about it, along with GM Jason Licht, via the team’s website.

STATEMENT FROM BUCCANEERS RB DOUG MARTIN:

“I was notified last week of a four-game suspension for violating the league’s drug policy. My initial instinct was to appeal the suspension and finish the season with my teammates. However, after numerous discussions with people close to me – including Coach Koetter – I am starting the suspension immediately so I can enter a treatment facility and receive the help I truly need.



“On the field, I must be strong and determined to push through both pain and injuries to become an elite NFL running back. Off the field, I have tried that same approach in my personal life. My shortcomings in this area have taught me both that I cannot win these personal battles alone and that there is no shame in asking for help.



“I sincerely apologize to the Glazer family, General Manager Jason Licht and the entire Tampa Bay organization, my teammates and our tremendous fans. This was not the season I envisioned and I have let everyone down, including myself. However, adversity yields opportunity and I ask for your support in my battle to overcome these personal issues.”



STATEMENT FROM BUCCANEERS GENERAL MANAGER JASON LICHT:

“Doug has been a valued member of our organization for the past five seasons and we respect and support his decision to seek help. Right now, he is working through issues that are much larger than the game of football. Our primary concern is that he takes this time to focus on getting the help that he needs in order to move forward with his personal and professional life.”

It seems like this isn’t the typical case of PED use, and is more substance abuse-related, as both Licht and Martin mentioned that it was a personal issue. Hopefully he’ll get the help he needs.