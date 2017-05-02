Life is hard when you’re the general manager of a Buffalo sports team.

Just ask former Bills general manager Doug Whaley, and former Sabres GM Tim Murray—both of whom were fired by Terry Pegula/ownership.

So, they decided to drown their sorrows in downtown Buffalo, at a bar (photo via Deadspin). The two appeared to be deep in conversation

Is Murray asking Whaley about why his regime was so awful at drafting wide receivers? Or is Whaley asking about how the Sabres could blow so many high draft picks? You be the judge.