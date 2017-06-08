The Warriors keep silencing their critics, yet the hot takes keep coming, for some reason.

On the heels of Magic Johnson saying the Showtime Lakers would “sweep” the Warriors, which is utter nonsense, Dr. Julius Erving has now joined him with his own ridiculous statement.

Erving, who played on the 1982-83 title-winning Sixers team, alongside Moses Malone and really no one else, shared a bold take about them. That team went 65-17 in the regular season, and isn’t usually even mentioned in the “top 5 all-time” discussion as far as dominance goes, but Dr. J believes they would’ve beaten the Warriors in a championship series.

“This is a phenomenal team,” Dr. J said Wednesday while appearing on ESPN 710 radio. “They can put up points. And they do play team defense. They hustle. They scrap.

“[But] when you have a team with the makeup of our team back then, we could play slow, we could play fast,” he said. “Moses [Malone] was such a dominant force. I have visions of him grabbing the rebound a few times and taking it coast to coast … You know we had four centers, four guards and four forwards, so a lot of the parts were interchangeable. We had a guy like Bobby Jones coming off the bench.”

The fact that Erving said the Sixers could “play fast” is hilarious. The tempo and style of play — just like the length of the players’ shorts — is nowhere near where it is today.

If the two teams squared off, the Sixers would be lucky to even win a game. The Warriors would be draining threes left and right, and the transition game would’ve been too much to handle.