The NBA’s best trash talker is at it again.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors isn’t one to hold back when asked to speak his mind. After a recent shootaround, reporters wondered how he felt about the playoffs so far, especially out in the Eastern Conference.

Teams not based in Cleveland might want to skip the upcoming quote, provided by Chris Haynes of ESPN:

“I thought teams would compete a little harder. I just watched San Antonio-Houston. I like to watch good basketball. When you watch Cleveland play, you’re only watching one side of the good basketball. That’s kind of weak.” “I like watching a good game, not even necessarily that it’s going to be a close game. I like to watch teams playing good basketball. When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball and everybody else do something. I don’t know what that something is.”

Like it or not, Green has a point. LeBron James and the Cavaliers willingly gave up the top seed in the conference and have cruised. The Boston Celtics almost went down at the hands of an eighth seed and the Toronto Raptors continue to have star players collapse in the playoffs. Teams like the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks can be threats if healthy or making smart additions in the future, but aren’t a threat right now.

The catch? Green shouldn’t complain too much—if the Cavaliers aren’t tested until the Finals, the Warriors might be able to catch them off guard and get a little revenge.