Draymond Green is probably the last player in the NBA who should be weighing in on if an NBA player employs a “dirty” style of play, and yet, here we stand.

Green — who changed the course of the NBA Finals last season when he missed Game 5 due to being suspended for kicking LeBron James in the groin — for some reason, elected to share his thoughts on what’s been going on in the Wizards-Celtics series. Those two teams don’t even play in the same conference as the Warriors, but Green carved some time out of his day to comment on Kelly Olynyk’s style of play.

“Olynyk caught him in the face, in the neck, with a couple elbows,” he said Monday, on his “Dray Day” podcast. “And that’s what I don’t understand. You let people get away with stuff and then finally when somebody reacts you penalize that guy. But you’re not going to penalize him for continuing to elbow this guy in the face? I don’t get that.”

He continued:

“He’s dirty. Dirty player. Man, I don’t respect guys like that,” Green said. “I know he’s not like the greatest basketball player of all-time so maybe you feel like you’ve got to do that. But, just dirty. I don’t respect that, man. He dirty.”

It takes a dirty player to be able to identify a dirty player, so in that sense, Green is qualified. The “unnatural acts” rule should be renamed the “Draymond Green rule,” given the number of times it’s been referenced after Green has kicked opposing players.

This is playoff basketball, and the Wizards and Celtics clearly do not like each other. It’s been a physical series, and that’s just what it is. For Green to put Olynyk’s actions under a microscope is ridiculous, given what he’s done to his opponents over the years.