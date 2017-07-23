Posted byon
Draymond Green is not a Conor McGregor fan, and he made that very clear with some recent activity on social media.
McGregor seemingly jumped on the Warriors bandwagon at some point, as he was seen wearing an old C.J. Watson Warriors jersey, and Green made sure to let him know that the support isn’t mutual.
Draymond sent the following post on Instagram, reminding The Notorious One that he’s rooting for the GOAT in their upcoming bout.
McGregor had this to say in response.
Will Dray be at the Aug. 26 bout? Stay tuned for the answer to that question.