Draymond Green is not a Conor McGregor fan, and he made that very clear with some recent activity on social media.

McGregor seemingly jumped on the Warriors bandwagon at some point, as he was seen wearing an old C.J. Watson Warriors jersey, and Green made sure to let him know that the support isn’t mutual.

Draymond sent the following post on Instagram, reminding The Notorious One that he’s rooting for the GOAT in their upcoming bout.

We rocking with Floyd bro not you… take that off bruh @thenotoriousmma A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:22am PDT

McGregor had this to say in response.

Will Dray be at the Aug. 26 bout? Stay tuned for the answer to that question.