When it comes to his relationship with referees, it’s safe to say that Draymond Green and the officials aren’t really besties.

Green, who has a long history of getting into it with opposing players, coaches and referees, did just that during Wednesday night’s game against the Kings.

And to be honest, his outburst was a bit unnecessary.

It happened in the second quarter when DeMarcus Cousins had the ball in the lane, and put a shot up. Green appeared to foul him in the process, and was whistled for that, but he didn’t think so. He then went off on the officials with a tantrum, and was hit with a technical foul.

But he didn’t stop there. Green continued to mouth off during the technical free throw, which got him a second tech, and an ejection.

@Money23Green can't control his emotions. Ejected at home vs Sacramento in 2nd quarter. Cost his team a title last year. Composure lacking pic.twitter.com/1zeChWvA8a — Chop Shop (@ChopShop702) February 16, 2017

Both Kevin Durant and Steve Kerr defended Green after the game.

Kevin Durant says Draymond Green's ejection gave #Warriors an emotional lift. pic.twitter.com/gcRPemjUJN — 95.7 The GAME (@957thegame) February 16, 2017

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green's ejection & him balancing edge he plays with & need to stay in game. #Warriors pic.twitter.com/0Nm7AiElmn — 95.7 The GAME (@957thegame) February 16, 2017

Green is going to have to learn to control himself at some point during his career. Plus, mouthing off to the officials on a consistent basis isn’t going to help him get more calls in the future.