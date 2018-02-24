Draymond Green sometimes gets whistled for fouls based on his reputation, which we saw during Saturday’s game against the Thunder.

Green fouled Jerami Grant on a dunk attempt, and he then pumped his fist in an attempt to fire up the fans at Oracle Arena. An official then apparently believed that was worthy of a technical foul, which seemed a bit ridiculous.

Draymond hyping up the crowd=mood pic.twitter.com/3NmVTYxV8o — Jonathan Wise (@jonjonwise) February 25, 2018

Check out Russell Westbrook, though. Westbrook came flying in out of nowhere to alert the official of Green’s outburst, as if he wasn’t already aware.

I’m dying. Look at Russ come flying into the frame telling on @Money23Green 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Komyci7ZYk — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) February 25, 2018

The official really did seem to be affected by Westbrook’s complaint, as he issued the technical immediately afterward.