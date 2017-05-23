Manu Ginobili may end up calling it quits during the offseason, rather than playing another year in the NBA. He’ll be turning 40 this summer, and that seems like the perfect time to hang them up.

Ginobili was asked about that by reporters after Monday’s Western Conference Finals loss, and Manu seemed to be split as far as the decision goes. He remarked that he wants to play, but also commented that there were some days — like in the Grizzlies series — he felt like he just didn’t have it. It seems like Ginobili is torn between playing full-time with his teammates and playing with his kids, as a father. We’ll soon learn what he decides to do.

Draymond Green, however, believes that Ginobili still has some left in the tank, and wouldn’t be surprised at all if Manu returns, which he told reporters.

“He worked us pretty good these four games,” Ginobili said. “He’s got quite a bit left in the tank.”

A great moment from Draymond Green at the podium as he reflects on playing against Manu Ginobili. pic.twitter.com/ax7fSxXzgp — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 23, 2017

Well, if Dray said it, then maybe Manu should return.