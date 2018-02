Fergie was tasked with singing the National Anthem before the 2018 NBA All-Star Game tipped off on Sunday, and she attempted to steal the show.

A number of players who appeared in the game — Draymond Green, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and others — seemed to be amused by Fergie trying too hard. Check out their reactions.

Literally dying at these reactions. Fergie with the worst rendition ever. Embiid 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ociAsWf0LC — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) February 19, 2018

Fergie clearly went all-out there — treating the National Anthem as if it were a halftime performance.