LeBron James and Draymond Green have quite the history together, so what happened during Monday night’s Cavaliers-Warriors matchup was no surprise.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to think that Green still has a bad taste in his mouth from the altercation between he and James in Game 4 of last year’s NBA Finals, which got him suspended for the pivotal Game 5, leading to the Warriors losing that game and, eventually, the series.

So while they won’t publicly say it, the two don’t really like one another.

With that said, when James appeared to try to sensationalize a bit of contact on Monday night, Green couldn’t help but troll him.

Green fouled James near midcourt at one point in the game, and it didn’t look to be a very hard foul. But James went flying backward and laid down for awhile to try to sell a flagrant foul, which it clearly wasn’t. Green responded to by flailing his arms like James did to mock the Cavs star.

Warriors' Draymond Green hard fouls Cavaliers' LeBron James & then mocks his flailing (all angles) pic.twitter.com/rzOTYiXhFt — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 17, 2017

Here’s what Green had to say about it after the game.

Here's what the #Warriors Draymond Green had to say postgame tonight: pic.twitter.com/bJDbrQDrnX — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 17, 2017

It didn’t look to be a very hard foul, and certainly isn’t the first time James has flopped or made something look worse than it was.