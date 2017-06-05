Draymond Green is an expert trash-talker, and Richard Jefferson does not shy away from confrontation. That means the two are like oil and water, and NBA fans saw what those two do not mix when they come together on Sunday night.

At one point during Game 2 of the NBA Finals, during free throw attempts, Jefferson said something to Green, while seated on the bench. Green then fired back, and the two got into a heated altercation/shouting match.

RJ and Draymond talking. 😂 Of all guys, RJ. pic.twitter.com/OuaSqzh5ec — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) June 5, 2017

Cooler heads eventually prevailed, as Dray waved RJ off, and that was the end of that.