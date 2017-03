Draymond Green has mastered the art of getting under his opponents’ skin.

That’s what he attempted to do in Wednesday night’s game against the Celtics, when he dunked all over Al Horford and then stared him down afterward.

Warriors are cockyyyy tonight — Draymond Green stares down Al Horford into dust after dunk 😳 pic.twitter.com/FVsy6GrJbn — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) March 9, 2017

Things went downhill from there for Green, though, who scored only 13 points on a six-of-15 shooting performance.