Thunder fans have been calling out Kevin Durant, referring to him as a “cupcake,” which wasn’t a great idea in retrospect. KD dropped 34 points in his return to OKC, which was a 130-114 victory for the Warriors.
Teammates Draymond Green and Stephen Curry poked some fun at Thunder fans after the game, standing up for KD by wearing “cupcake shirts” with OKC colors on them.
This was pretty great:
Steph gave the most Belichickian, cryptic answer you’ll ever hear when asked about the shirts.
KD apparently didn’t even know about the shirts, but he really liked the idea of them.
What we learned from this: The Warriors have KD’s back.