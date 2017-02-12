Thunder fans have been calling out Kevin Durant, referring to him as a “cupcake,” which wasn’t a great idea in retrospect. KD dropped 34 points in his return to OKC, which was a 130-114 victory for the Warriors.

Teammates Draymond Green and Stephen Curry poked some fun at Thunder fans after the game, standing up for KD by wearing “cupcake shirts” with OKC colors on them.

This was pretty great:

Draymond is wearing a cupcake shirt during his postgame interview GIVE HIM ALL OF THE PETTY POINTS pic.twitter.com/PEIHoNtCJu — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) February 12, 2017

Steph Curry rocked one of the cupcake shirts a Thunder fan was wearing in KD's return after the game 😂 #Savage Via (House of Highlights) pic.twitter.com/90BWfhfrQh — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) February 12, 2017

Steph gave the most Belichickian, cryptic answer you’ll ever hear when asked about the shirts.

Steph Curry took a cupcake T-shirt with him to the locker room. "It's a souvenir for bigger and better things," he said. — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) February 12, 2017

KD apparently didn’t even know about the shirts, but he really liked the idea of them.

Durant didn't know Draymond and Stephen Curry had donned the cupcake shirts: "They had that on? They did? That's pretty cool, I guess." pic.twitter.com/EHiUEydWZd — LetsGoWarriors (@LetsGoWarriors) February 12, 2017

What we learned from this: The Warriors have KD’s back.