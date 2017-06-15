We all knew there would be fireworks when Draymond Green was given an open mic to cap off the Warriors’ championship parade, and sure enough, he did not disappoint.

Green did his thing entertaining the fans and rocking the crowd, and made sure to sneak in a shot at LeBron James as well.

James, in speaking to the media after the Game 5 loss, claimed the Cavs aren’t a superteam, and that he’s never played for a superteam.

Green isn’t buying that.

“Can somebody give [GM Bob Myers] some f-cking credit?” Green asked. “They want to talk about super teams, superteams this, superteams that. ‘I never played on a superteam.’ You started the superteam, bro!”

Draymond Green takes a shot at LeBron and has his mic cut: 'I never played on a superteam…You started the superteam, bro!' pic.twitter.com/LLe6Xz9nWK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 15, 2017

Well, he’s not wrong, after James teamed up with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade on the Heat back in 2011.