Behavior of fans at professional sporting events has come to the forefront of the conversation as of late due to the incident involving the MLB’s Adam Jones.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is the latest to speak about the issue and revealed he’s dealt with similar things.

Here’s what Green had to say when asked about the situation by The Vertical’s Marc Spears:

“I’ve gotten the N-word, all of that. I’d rather not get into [where]. A few places, especially being that it is me. Athletes are just not protected in that regard. Maybe something like [the Adam Jones incident] will help,” Green told The Undefeated on Tuesday night before the Warriors’ 106-94 win over the Utah Jazz in the opener of their life second-round playoff series.

Green later went on to talk about the imbalance of the situation:

“The fans are great, but at times I think the leagues empower hecklers to say whatever they want to us. We are in a position where if you naturally react, you’re screwed, you’re losing money. But there are great fans out there, and all fans shouldn’t be put in that category.”

It’s a sobering look at a major issue in sports today. This is currently a hot topic because Jones was on the receiving end of racial slurs and thrown peanuts, which resulted in ejections. The day after, Jones was on the receiving end of a standing ovation from the crowd in Boston.

For Green and all other professional athletes, this coming to the forefront of the conversation is good news. Behavior by paying fans has been a problem in sports for a long time, so shedding some light on the situation is a step toward taking action in a way that eliminates this sort of problem in all sports.